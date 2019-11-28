'My Trish Advisor:' Travel to Mexico; enjoy Iowa hospitality

"I was so angry when I heard about the travel advisory that I went to a taco stand to make a video," she said. "I said that I was by myself at a taco stand in the dangerous part of Mexico and I'm fine. Don't change or cancel your travel plans to Mexico just because there is an advisory. Just like in the U.S., it depends on who you get involved with, but we have beautiful culture and beautiful food, etc. I woke up the next day and the video had 20,000 views."

She mentioned another news story from the U.S. she watched that was reporting about dead bodies on a Cancun beach. She said she noticed that in a photo used in the story, the sand on the beach was yellow, whereas Cancun's sand is white. In ten minutes of research, she said she learned the photo wasn't taken in Cancun or even in Mexico. In other words, the report about dead bodies on a Cancun beach wasn't true.

The mission of My Trish Advisor is to encourage people to travel to Mexico and experience it for themselves instead of from what they see while on the couch watching TV. Kirstein doesn't personally go on the trip with you due to increasing business (unless you pay an extra fee), but her service guides you to amazing locations for food, sights, adventure and relaxation.