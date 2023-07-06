Yoga class set for center

Who said yoga had to be an indoor activity? Naturalist Kari Sandage will be hosting an outdoor yoga class from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center, 4500 Sioux River Road.

The program will begin with a short, one-mile hike to Mount Lucia in Stone State Park. It will end with a yoga class, complete with a beautiful view.

Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center Kari Sandage Kari Sandage, a naturalist with the Woodbury County Conservation Board, is shown on a trail, at the board's Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center. The …

The yoga, which will focus on stretching and relaxation, is suitable for people with any level of yoga experience, including beginners.

Participants are asked to bring their own yoga mat or towel. For more information on this free class, call 712-258-0838 or email ksandage@woodburyparks.org.