Nature hike at Mt. Talbot State Preserve

SIOUX CITY -- A nature hike is planned Monday at the Mt. Talbot State Preserve, on the north edge of Stone State Park off Talbot Road.

Hikers should gather between 5:30 and 6 p.m. Monday at 18320 Talbot Road (a private home) and park in the loop driveway. The group will begin their walk at 6 p.m.

The hike will be led by Dawn Snyder, education programs director with the Woodbury County Conservation Board and Dr. Bill Zales, a retired botany professor. The event is co-sponsored by the Iowa Prairie Network, Woodbury County Conservation Board and Loess Hills Wild Ones.

The Mt. Talbot State Preserve is a high-quality Loess Hills native prairie, according to a press release from the Woodbury County Conservation Board. Foot traffic and hiking is allowed, though there are no established trails. Mt. Talbot was established as a biological state preserve in 1989.

Those of differing abilities who don't wish to hike are welcome to stay onsite at the house and enjoy the "Wild Mess in Progress" gardens and treats at their leisure. A self-guided brochure will be provided.

Attendees are advised to bring their own refillable hiking beverage container. Water, iced tea, snacks and cookies will be available both before and after the hike, with firepit camaraderie after the hike, weather permitting. Bathrooms and indoor A/C will be available for hot tired hikers.

To participate or for more information call, text or email Leesa McNeil at Leesa.McNeil@gmail.com or 712-253-2412.