Navajo rugs on display at the Sioux City Art Center

In honor of Native American Heritage Month in November, vintage textiles will be showcased at the Sioux City Art Center, 607 Fourth St., starting Saturday.

"Navajo Rugs, 1910-1977" will be on displayed until March 5, 2023. The exhibit joins the popular "Meet the Beatles! A Fab Four Memorabilia Collection," which has an extended run through Jan. 1. 

The Navajo people of the American Southwest are legendary for their skills as weavers. Nine of the 14 rugs in the museum's exhibit were collected by Le Mars, Iowa, native Dr. Clyde Kluckhohn, a noted cultural anthropologist and an honorary member of the Navajo tribe.

The Sioux City Public Museum's hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday; and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. Visit siouxcitymuseum.org for more information.  

