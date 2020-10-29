Nebraska musician Daniel Christian to perform Little Red Hen Theatre Facebook concert

Nashville-based singer-songwriter Daniel Christian will be performing a free Facebook Live concert for the Little Red Hen Theatre, of Wakefield, Neb., at 7 p.m. Nov. 7.

The concert is part of the Little Red Hen Theatre's Season 2020: Connections and Family.

Described as "Jackson Browne with a fuller, more modern sound," Christian performs original music and has a knack for storytelling. A Nebraska native, he has opened for such popular artists as The Fixx, Montgomery Gentry and many more.

This open-to-the-public performance is made possible by the Nebraska Arts Council and the Nebraska Cultural Endowment. To enjoy the concert, visit Littleredhentheatre.com.

"We are thrilled to be able to provide this experience for our entire community," managing director T. Adam Goos said. "Daniel is a fantastic performer and we know audiences will enjoy his work."

"Although we wish he could join us in person, the Facebook Live format is a great option that allows everyone to tune in safely," Goos added.

More information can be found at Littleredhentheatre.com.

