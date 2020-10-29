 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nebraska musician Daniel Christian to perform Little Red Hen Theatre Facebook concert
View Comments

Nebraska musician Daniel Christian to perform Little Red Hen Theatre Facebook concert

{{featured_button_text}}
daniel christian
Rob Liliedahl

Nashville-based singer-songwriter Daniel Christian will be performing a free Facebook Live concert for the Little Red Hen Theatre, of Wakefield, Neb., at 7 p.m. Nov. 7.

The concert is part of the Little Red Hen Theatre's Season 2020: Connections and Family.

Described as "Jackson Browne with a fuller, more modern sound," Christian performs original music and has a knack for storytelling. A Nebraska native, he has opened for such popular artists as The Fixx, Montgomery Gentry and many more.

This open-to-the-public performance is made possible by the Nebraska Arts Council and the Nebraska Cultural Endowment. To enjoy the concert, visit Littleredhentheatre.com.

"We are thrilled to be able to provide this experience for our entire community," managing director T. Adam Goos said. "Daniel is a fantastic performer and we know audiences will enjoy his work."

"Although we wish he could join us in person, the Facebook Live format is a great option that allows everyone to tune in safely," Goos added.

More information can be found at Littleredhentheatre.com.  

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News