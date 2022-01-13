New film allows audiences to step into another person's stilettos

Michael White, an award-winning filmmaker with a penchant for making movies with easily relatable characters, as looking for a project that would take him outside his comfort zone.

"After a while, people would identify my genre of films as being a 'typical Mike White thing,'" he explained. "That's when I decided to challenge myself."

"The Queen of Pandora's Box" -- an 18-minute short about a young drag queen coming to terms with the sacrifices made by the previous generation of performers -- seemed to be the perfect way to push the envelope.

"I'm a straight guy who had never before been to a drag show in my life," White noted. "So, a movie about drag culture would expose me to a different sort of culture."

Previously citing filmmakers like Wes Anderson ("The French Dispatch") and Noah Baumbach ("The Squid and the Whale") as inspirations, White had already explored the subject of lost love in 2018's "The Ghost in Her" and childhood abuse in 2021's "A Day with Lily."

With "The Queen of Pandora's Box," White, a Wayne State College communications arts assistant professor, and collaborator Shelby Hagerdon, a 2021 Wayne State graduate who is currently enrolled in film school at Boston's Emerson College, spoke with real-life drag performer Joe McCulley (aka Martina Shakers) for authenticity.

"It was very important for us to capture the drag world in a very honest way," White said. "Martina had seen a Facebook post I had created, she even offered her assistance in the project.

Not only did McCulley assist in the scripting, he is also making his acting debut as the movie's lead character.

The world premiere of "The Queen of Pandora's Box" -- directed by White, Hagerdon and Wayne State student Ally Boyd -- will take place at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Majestic Theatre, 310 Main St., Wayne, Nebraska.

Part of a three-film retrospective which includes "The Ghost in Her" and "A Day with Lily," the night will also feature a Q&A session with McCulley (in his Martina Shakers persona) as well as drag performers Tia Pet, Shezzy Springs, Kyra Rose Shakers and Chanelle Aria-Shakers.

"When Joe has his mug -- or his girl face -- on, he turns into Martina Shakers," White explained. "This is also true for the other performers who consider Martina to be a 'house mother' and themselves as members of the 'Shakers house' of drag."

While this level of method acting may be admirable, it did create a fair share of headaches, White admitted.

"All of the drag queens were experienced in performing on a nightclub stage," he said. "But performing isn't the same thing as acting, especially in film."

For that reason, White, Hagerdon and Boyd conducted several Zoom table reads for performers who were unaccustomed to following a script. Also, extensive rehearsals were held prior to the filming, which took place over a 14-hour period in Sioux Falls.

"It certainly wasn't a one-way street," White said. "We gave the performers plenty of homework assignments. But they made sure we watched (movies like) 'The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert' for reference."

Indeed, both McCulley and White thought "The Queen of Pandora's Box" would be an examination of how the topic of homosexuality has evolved over time.

"Back when I was younger and back when Joe was younger, it was hard to imagine drag shows as being part of the mainstream," White said. "Now with events like SUX Pride, drag entertainers aren't relegated to gay clubs. Instead, they're are involved in citywide events."

Such acceptance wouldn't have been possible without the pioneering efforts of McCulley or his Martina Shakers alter ego.

"That is the plot of 'The Queen of Pandora's Box,'" White said. "The LGBTQ community is making strides because of people like Joe McCulley."

In fact, White would like to the movie to be shown at area Pride events and be entered into film festivals dedicated to LGBTQ subjects.

"Shelby and I wanted to present an accurate portrayal of drag culture," he said. "As two straight people, we knew we needed input by the performers who bring so much of themselves, whether on or off a nightclub stage."

White admitted this heightened level of collaboration is unusual for him.

"I'm so used to calling all of the shots, literally, in my other work," he said. "I'm so proud to say that 'The Queen in Pandora's Box' is a collaboration between Shelby, Ally and myself. Plus we couldn't have done it without the help of people like Martina Shakers."

Huh, so it sounds like the movie really won't be a "typical Mike White thing."

"If you want to push the envelope, you got to be able to step outside of your comfort zone," he said.

