New Horizon Band to play holiday favorites in concert

New Horizons Band

Christmas music will take center stage at 2:30 p.m. Sunday at the Betty Strong Encounter Center when New Horizons Band performs some of the season’s most popular tunes under the direction of Dr. Lou Rossman. Admission is free.

 Provided

Holiday music will fill the air when New Horizon Band presents a special concert under the direction of Dr. Lou Rossman at 2:30 p.m. Sunday at the Betty Strong Encounter Center, 900 Larsen Park Road.

The Sioux City-based New Horizons Band includes musicians with limited experience as well as those who participate in high school or college bands. 

A reception will follow the concert.

A stream of this program will be available for viewing in a few days. For a complete listing of all activities at the Betty Strong Encounter Center or the adjoining Sioux City Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center, call 712-224-5242 or go to siouxcitylcic.com or facebook.com/sclandc.

