New Horizon Band to play holiday favorites in concert

Holiday music will fill the air when New Horizon Band presents a special concert under the direction of Dr. Lou Rossman at 2:30 p.m. Sunday at the Betty Strong Encounter Center, 900 Larsen Park Road.

The Sioux City-based New Horizons Band includes musicians with limited experience as well as those who participate in high school or college bands.

A reception will follow the concert.

A stream of this program will be available for viewing in a few days. For a complete listing of all activities at the Betty Strong Encounter Center or the adjoining Sioux City Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center, call 712-224-5242 or go to siouxcitylcic.com or facebook.com/sclandc.

