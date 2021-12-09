New Horizon Band to play holiday favorites in concert

Holiday music will fill the air when New Horizon Band presents a special concert under the direction of Dr. Lou Rossman at 2:30 p.m. Sunday at the Betty Strong Encounter Center, 900 Larsen Park Road.
The Sioux City-based New Horizons Band includes musicians with limited experience as well as those who participate in high school or college bands.
A reception will follow the concert.
A stream of this program will be available for viewing in a few days. For a complete listing of all activities at the Betty Strong Encounter Center or the adjoining Sioux City Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center, call 712-224-5242 or go to siouxcitylcic.com or facebook.com/sclandc.