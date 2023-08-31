'THE EQUALIZER 3" (Rated R for strong language, violence and adult themes)

Robert McCall finds himself at home in Southern Italy but he discovers his friends are under the control of local crime bosses. As events turn deadly, McCall knows what he has to do: become his friends' protector by taking on the mafia.

'BOTTOMS' (Rated R for crude sexual content, pervasive language and some violence)

Two unpopular queer high school students start a fight club to have sex before graduation.

'KING OF KILLERS' (Rated R for strong/bloody violence)

Garan is a part of a group of international hitmen who are contracted to take out the most dangerous killer in the world, only to find out that they're the ones being hunted.

'DELTOPIA' (Rated R for teen drug and alcohol use throughout, sexual content and pervasive language)

Deltopia is a coming of age story that takes place over a period of 24 hours. A group of friends from Southern California finish their last day of high school and travel to Santa Barbara for the biggest party of their lives.

NEW DVD RELEASES FOR THE WEEK

'The Flash'

'No Hard Feelings'

'So Help Me Todd: Season One'

'Blue Bloods: Season 13'

'Smiling Friends Season One'