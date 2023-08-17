‘STRAYS’ (Rated R for pervasive language, crude and sexual content and drug use)

An abandoned dog teams up with other strays to get revenge on his former owner.

‘BLUE BEETLE’ (Rated PG-13 for sequences of action and violence, language and some suggestive references)

An alien relic chooses Jaime Reyes to be its symbiotic host, bestowing the teenager with a suit of armor that’s capable of extraordinary and unpredictable powers, forever changing his destiny as he becomes the superhero Blue Beetle.

‘THE MONKEY KING’ (Rated PG for action/violence and brief thematic material)

Inspired by an epic Chinese tale, translated into an action-packed comedy, a Monkey and his magical fighting Stick battle demons, dragons, gods and the greatest adversary of all - Monkey’s ego.

‘THE ENGINEER’ (Rated R for violent content and language)

Follows the biggest manhunt in the history of Israel to find Yahya Ayyash, the mastermind bombmaker who oversaw a group of suicide troops in Israel in the middle of the 1990s.

‘LANDSCAPE WITH INVISIBLE HAND’ (Rated R for language and brief violent content)

When an occupying alien species’ bureaucratic rule and advanced technology leaves most of Earth impoverished and unemployed, two teenagers hatch a risky plan to ensure their families’ futures.

NEW DVD RELEASES FOR THE WEEK

‘Asteroid City’

‘The Machine’

‘Nefarious’

‘Babylon 5: The Road Home’

‘Monster High: The Movie’