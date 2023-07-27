‘THE BEANIE BUBBLE’ (Rated R for language)

Ty Warner was a frustrated toy salesman until his collaboration with three women grew his idea into the biggest toy craze in history.

‘HAUNTED MANSION’ (Rated PG-13 for some thematic elements and scary action)

A single mom named Gabbie hires a tour guide, a psychic, a priest and a historian to help exorcise her newly bought mansion after discovering it is inhabited by ghosts.

‘TALK TO ME’ (Rated R for strong, bloody and violent content, some sexual material and language throughout)

When a group of friends discover how to conjure spirits using an embalmed hand, they become hooked on the new thrill, until one of them goes too far and opens the door to the spirit world forcing them to choose who to trust: the dead or the living.

‘SHRAPNEL’ (Rated R for violence throughout, language and brief sexuality)

A former Marine and his old war buddy face off against the Mexican cartel behind the disappearance of his daughter.

NEW DVD RELEASES FOR THE WEEK

‘Buddy Games: Spring Awakening’

‘Justice League: Warworld’

‘Resident Evil: Death Island’

‘Paint’

‘The Neighborhood: Season Five’