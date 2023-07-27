‘THE BEANIE BUBBLE’ (Rated R for language)
Ty Warner was a frustrated toy salesman until his collaboration with three women grew his idea into the biggest toy craze in history.
‘HAUNTED MANSION’ (Rated PG-13 for some thematic elements and scary action)
A single mom named Gabbie hires a tour guide, a psychic, a priest and a historian to help exorcise her newly bought mansion after discovering it is inhabited by ghosts.
‘TALK TO ME’ (Rated R for strong, bloody and violent content, some sexual material and language throughout)
When a group of friends discover how to conjure spirits using an embalmed hand, they become hooked on the new thrill, until one of them goes too far and opens the door to the spirit world forcing them to choose who to trust: the dead or the living.
‘SHRAPNEL’ (Rated R for violence throughout, language and brief sexuality)
A former Marine and his old war buddy face off against the Mexican cartel behind the disappearance of his daughter.
NEW DVD RELEASES FOR THE WEEK
‘Buddy Games: Spring Awakening’
‘Justice League: Warworld’
‘Resident Evil: Death Island’
‘Paint’
‘The Neighborhood: Season Five’
The Journal's Top Stories for the Week of July 16, 2023
In the Journal's Top Stories Collection for the Week of July 16, 2023: RAGBRAI descends on Sioux City, Siouxland has a state baseball champion, quilts fetch a pretty penny at the Plymouth County Fair, a presidential candidate comes through town and more.
The I's have been dotted and the T's have been crossed. And now, Sioux City organizers for the start of RAGBRAI 50 are waiting for as many as …
The dream of the Rev. Harold Cooper to place a statue of Mary in the Midwest is what inspired Trinity Heights and has progressed beyond what t…
With RAGBRAI fast approaching, we talked with organizers from some of the towns along the route about what they're doing to brace for the 50th…
Mr. Jumpy was crowned the fastest toad in Union County at the Daytoada 500 in downtown Jefferson. The event was part of the annual Jefferson D…
With a list of accomplishments already that would be the envy of most prep athletes, the seniors on the Remsen St. Mary’s High School baseball…
Jackson Street Brewing and Crumb., along with other local Sioux City businesses are getting involved in RAGBRAI celebrations as people flood i…
Monday, the Sioux City Council approved a grant application for Cone Park and Sertoma Park mountain bike trails. The work will provide trailhe…
What started as an idle suggestion among colleagues snowballed into a statewide effort to raise $50,000 to fight hunger. Iowa’s three Lutheran…
As each side in Monday's Class 1A quarterfinal between Gehlen Catholic and Lynnville-Sully posted one seven-run inning, the deciding proved to…
It might be months before it's needed, but Geri Dreckman's quilt usually causes bidding at the Plymouth County Fair to heat up, selling for an…
In return for a few hours of pulling weeds, picking fruit and vegetables and other tasks, volunteers receive fresh tomatoes, peppers or whatev…
Both men were transported to the hospital with what were described as life-threatening injuries. The man suffering the gunshot wounds later su…
As market manager for the Sioux City Farmers Market, Becky Barnes oversees two weekly farmers markets with about 32 vendors selling homemade d…
Aaron Gonzalez is the ultimate multitasker. Not only does the South Sioux City man cut hair at Aaron’s Barber Shop, he owns The Don’$ Sports B…
In Sioux City stop, GOP presidential candidate Doug Burgum talks cancel culture, climate change and 'World War III'
During a half-hour conversation with the Sioux City Journal, Republican presidential hopeful Doug Burgum, current governor of North Dakota, ex…
The Kingsley-Pierson baseball team bounced back twice from scores by Lisbon in the Class 1A semifinal to either tie it or take the lead. But t…
The Woodbury County Board of Supervisors has approved a resolution regarding energy growth and policy in the county. The resolution outlines w…
The best season in decades for the West Monona softball team met its match in the Class 2A state quarterfinals as the Spartans fell to Central…
After six-plus years of vacancy, a historic Fourth Street building is coming back to life. The Levich Building is in the process of a lengthy …
Fourteen individuals have submitted letters of interest for the vacant Sioux City Community School Board of Education position. Here is a brie…