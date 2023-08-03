'MEG 2: THE TRENCH' (Rated PG-13 for action/violence, some bloody images and violence)

Dive into uncharted waters with Jason Statham and global action icon Wu Jing as they lead a daring research team on an exploratory dive into the deepest depths of the ocean

'SHORTCOMINGS' (Rated R for language throughout, sexual material and brief nudity)

A trio of young Bay Area urbanites--Ben Tanaka, Miko Hayashi, and Alice Kim--as they navigate a range of interpersonal relationships, traversing the country in search of the ideal connection.

'MOB LAND' (Rated R for language, sexual situation and graphic violence)

A sheriff tries to keep the peace when a desperate family man violently robs a pill mill with his brother-in-law, alerting an enforcer for the New Orleans mafia.

'CORNER OFFICE' (Rated PG-13 for brief strong language)

Orson, a compulsive bureaucrat, discovers a secret room.

'HEIR OF THE WITCH' (Rated R for bloody violence, sexual content, nudity and language)

The story revolves around Anna, an heir of a witch, who does not want to carry on the family legacy of a curse.

NEW DVD RELEASES FOR THE WEEK

‘Buddy Games: Spring Awakening’

‘Justice League: Warworld’

‘Resident Evil: Death Island’

‘Paint’

‘The Neighborhood: Season Five’