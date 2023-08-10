'THE LAST VOYAGE OF DEMETER' (Rated R for bloody violence)

A crew sailing from Carpathia to England find that they are carrying very dangerous cargo.

'THE POD GENERATION' (Rated PG-13 for brief strong language, suggestive material and partial nudity)

In a not-so-distant future, tech giant Pegazus offers couples the opportunity to share their pregnancies via detachable artificial wombs or pods. And so begins Rachel and Alvy's wild ride to parenthood in this brave new world.

'JULES' (Rated PG-13 for strong language)

Milton lives a quiet life of routine in a small western Pennsylvania town, but finds his day upended when a UFO and its extra-terrestrial passenger crash land in his backyard.

'HEART OF STONE' (Rated PG-13 for sequences of violence and action as well as some language)

An intelligence operative for a shadowy global peacekeeping agency races to stop a hacker from stealing its most valuable and dangerous weapon.

'RED, WHITE & ROYAL BLUE' (Rated R for some sexual content, partial nudity and language)

Based on the Casey McQuiston Novel of the same name, this story focuses on Alex Claremont-Diaz, the First Son of the United States and his rivalry with the young prince, Henry.

NEW DVD RELEASES FOR THE WEEK

‘Fast X'

'The Wrath of Becky'

'The Angry Black Girl and Her Monster'

'1923: Season One'

'97 Minutes'