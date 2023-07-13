‘MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE: DEAD RECKONING PART ONE’ (Rated PG-13 for intense sequence of violence and action, some language and suggestive material)

Ethan Hunt and his IMF team must track down a dangerous weapon before it falls into the wrong hands.

‘THEATER CAMP’ (Rated PG-13 for some strong language and suggestive drug references)

The eccentric staff of a rundown theater camp in upstate New York must band together with the beloved founder’s bro-y son to keep the camp afloat.

‘THE FLOOD’ (Rated R for violence, gore and language throughout)

A daring jail break during a dangerous Louisiana hurricane is interrupted by a horde of large hungry alligators.

‘THE LEAGUE’ (Rated PG for thematic content involving racism, a racial slur and some violent images)

Documentary based on the journey of the Negro Baseball League.

‘THE MIRACLE CLUB’ (Rated PG-13 for thematic elements and some language)

There’s just one dream for the women of Ballygar to taste freedom: to win a pilgrimage to the sacred French town of Lourdes.

NEW DVD RELEASES FOR THE WEEK

‘Knights of the Zodiac’

‘Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret’

‘The Black Demon’

‘The Starling Girl’

‘Scream VI’