‘METALOCALYPSE: ARMY OF THE DOOMSTAR’ (Rated R for pervasive language, drug use and violence)

Can Dethklok choose between their egos and the greater good of the world to embark on a gauntlet of dangers that will try their very souls and finally write the song that will be their salvation?

‘THE HILL’ (Rated PG for thematic content, language and smoking throughout)

The remarkable true-life story of Rickey Hill’s improbable journey to play Major League Baseball.

‘GOLDA’ (Rated PG-13 for thematic material and pervasive smoking)

Focuses on the intensely dramatic and high-stakes responsibilities and decisions that Golda Meir, also known as the ‘Iron Lady of Israel,’ faced during the Yom Kippur War.

‘VACATION FRIENDS’ (Rated R for pervasive language, some sexual references and drug use)

A couple who meets up with another couple while on vacation in Mexico sees their friendship take an awkward turn when they get back home.

‘THE RETIREMENT PLAN’ (Rated R for violence and pervasive language)

Ashley and her young daughter, Sarah, get caught up in a criminal enterprise that puts their lives at risk, she turns to the only person who can help - her estranged father Matt, currently living the life of a retired beach bum in the Cayman Islands.

0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Earl Horlyk Food and Lifestyles reporter Follow Earl Horlyk Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

false