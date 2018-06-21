Subscribe for 33¢ / day

'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' (Rated PG-13 for intense sequences of science-fiction violence and peril) -- A volcano erupts on a dormant island full of prehistoric creatures and it's up to a former trainer and a dinosaur-rights activist to save them from extinction.

'Damsel' (Rated R for some violence, language, sexual material, and brief graphic nudity) -- Set in the American Wild West, a pioneer ventures across the frontier and embarks on a treacherous journey to marry the love of his life.

'Boundaries' (Rated R for drug material, language, some sexual references and nude sketches) -- Grandpa is a carefree pot dealer and he needs a ride across country with some help from his daughter and grandson. 

New DVD Releases for this week: 

'The Endless'

'Gemini'

'Spinning Man'

'Tyler Perry's Acrimony'

