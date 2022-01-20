New movies

'REDEEMING LOVE' (Rated PG-13 for mature thematic content, sexual content, partial nudity and strong violent content)

Based on the bestselling novel by Francine Rivers, Redeeming Love is a powerful story of relentless love and perseverance as a young couple's relationship clashes with the harsh realities of the California Gold Rush of 1850.

'THE KING'S DAUGHTER' (Rated PG for some violence, suggestive material and thematic elements)

King Louis XIV's quest for immortality leads him to capture and steal a mermaid's life force, a move that is further complicated by his illegitimate daughter's discovery of the creature.

'THE TIGER RISING' (Rated PG for thematic elements, language and brief violence)

A young boy discovers a caged tiger in the woods near his home.

'MUNICH: THE EDGE OF WAR' (Rated PG-13 for some strong language, thematic elements and brief violence)

A British diplomat travels to Munich in the run-up to World War II, where a former classmate of his from Oxford is also en route, but is working for the German government.

'WARHUNT' (Rated R for violent content, language and some sexual references)

A U.S. Army plane flies over Germany's Black Forest in 1945. It's suddenly enveloped by a swarm of crow feathers. As the aircraft plummets toward the ground, the airman glimpse the feathers converging to form a mysterious woman in black.

NEW DVD RELEASES FOR THE WEEK

'The Addams Family 2'

'Last Night in Soho'

'Animal Kingdom: Season Five'

'Annie Live!'

'The Last Son'

