New Movies

'THE ADDAMS FAMILY 2' (Rated PG for macabre and rude humor, violence and language)

The Addams get tangled up in more wacky adventures and find themselves involved in hilarious run-ins with all sorts of unsuspecting characters. Sequel to the 2019 animated film, "The Addams Family."

'THE MANY SAINTS OF NEWARK' (Rated R for strong language, pervasive language, sexual content and some nudity)

A look at the formative years of New Jersey gangster Tony Soprano.

'NO ONE GETS OUT ALIVE' (Rated R for some strong language, grisly images and language)

An immigrant in search of the American dream who, after being forced to take a room in a boarding house, finds herself in a nightmare she can't escape.

'AFTER WE FELL' (Rated R for sexual content and language)

Just as Tessa makes the biggest decision of her life, everything changes. Revelations about her family, and then Hardin's, throw everything they knew before in doubt and makes their hard-won future together more difficult to claim.

'THE GUILTY' (Rated R for language throughout)

A demoted police officer assigned to a call dispatch desk is conflicted when he receives an emergency phone call from a kidnapped woman.

NEW DVD RELEASES FOR THE WEEK

'The Forever Purge'

'Blithe Spirit'

'TWIST'

'The Power'

'The Vigil'

'The Evil Next Door'

