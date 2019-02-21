Try 1 month for 99¢

'How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World' (Rated PG for adventure action and some mild rude humor.)

-- When Hiccup discovers Toothless isn't the only Night Fury, he must seek "The Hidden World", a secret Dragon Utopia before a hired tyrant named Grimmel finds it first.

'Total Dhamaal' (Rating not available.)

-- Plot unknown. The third installment of the Dhamaal film series. The wildest adventure ever!

'Run the Race' (Rated PG for thematic content and some teen partying.)

-- Against the backdrop of high school football and track, two brothers in a small Southern town face escalating problems with two different world views, straining - but ultimately strengthening - the bonds of brotherhood.

New DVD releases this week:

'A Star is Born'

'Robin Hood'

'Overlord'

'Can You Ever Forgive Me?'

'Backtrace'

