'How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World' (Rated PG for adventure action and some mild rude humor.)
-- When Hiccup discovers Toothless isn't the only Night Fury, he must seek "The Hidden World", a secret Dragon Utopia before a hired tyrant named Grimmel finds it first.
'Total Dhamaal' (Rating not available.)
-- Plot unknown. The third installment of the Dhamaal film series. The wildest adventure ever!
'Run the Race' (Rated PG for thematic content and some teen partying.)
-- Against the backdrop of high school football and track, two brothers in a small Southern town face escalating problems with two different world views, straining - but ultimately strengthening - the bonds of brotherhood.
New DVD releases this week:
'A Star is Born'
'Robin Hood'
'Overlord'
'Can You Ever Forgive Me?'
'Backtrace'