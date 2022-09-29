New movies

'SMILE' (Rated R for strong violence content, grisly images and violence)

After witnessing a bizarre, traumatic incident involving a patient, Dr. Rose Cotter starts experiencing frightening occurrences that she can't explain. Rose must confront her troubling past in order to survive and escape her horrifying new reality.

'BRO' (Rated R for strong sexual content, some drug usage and language throughout)

Two men with commitment problems attempt a relationship.

'THE GOOD HOUSE' (Rated R for brief sexuality and language)

Life for New England realtor Hildy Good begins to unravel when she hooks up with an old flame of hers from New York.

'DEVIL'S WORKSHOP' (Rated R for violent content, language throughout, drug usage, as well as sexual material and nudity)

A struggling actor spends a weekend with a female demonologist to prepare for an audition.

'LUCKIEST GIRL ALIVE' (Rated R for violent content, rape, sexual material, strong language and teen substance abuse)

A woman in New York, who seems to have things under control, is faced with a trauma that makes her life unravel.

NEW DVD RELEASES FOR THE WEEK

'Thor: Love and Thunder'

'Kung Fu: Season Two

'Sound of Metal'

'Bring it On: Cheer or Die'

'The Munsters'