'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' (Rated R for language throughout, some strong graphic violence, drug use, and sexual references.)
-- A faded television actor and his stunt double strive to achieve fame and success in the film industry during the final years of Hollywood's Golden Age in 1969 Los Angeles.
'The Boy II' (No rating available.)
-- After a family moves into the Heelshire Mansion, their young son soon makes friends with a life-like doll called Brahms.
'Skin' (Rated R for disturbing violent content, pervasive language, some sexuality, and brief drug use.)
-- A destitute young man, raised by racist skinheads and notorious among white supremacists, turns his back on hatred and violence to transform his life, with the help of a black activist and the woman he loves.