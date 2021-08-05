New Movies

'THE SUICIDE SQUAD' (Rated R for strong violence and gore, language throughout, some sexual references, drug use and brief graphic nudity)
Supervillains Harley Quinn, Bloodsport, Peacemaker and a collection of nutty cons at Belle Reve prison join the super-secret, super-shady Task Force X as they are dropped off at the remote, enemy-infused island of Corto Maltese.
'6:45' (Rated R for strong violence and gore, sexual content, nudity and language throughout)
What if one of the best days of your life suddenly turned into your very worst nightmare? And what if you were forced to relive that same day again and again?
'VIVO' (Rated PG for some thematic elements and mild action)
Vivo, Sony Pictures Animation's first-ever musical adventure featuring all-new original songs from Lin-Manuel Miranda, will take audiences on an epic adventure to gorgeous and vibrant locations never before seen in animation.
'ANNETTE' (Rated R for sexual content including nudity and for language)
Henry is a stand-up comedian with a fierce humor. Ann, an internationally renowned opera singer. Together, under the spotlight, they form a happy and glamorous couple. The birth of their first child, Annette, a mysterious girl with an exceptional destiny, will turn their lives upside down.
'NAKED SINGULARITY' (Rated R for language throughout, some violence, sexual reference and drug use)
An idealistic young New York City public defender burned out by the system, on the brink of disbarment, and seeing signs of the universe collapsing all around him decides to rob a multi-million drug deal of one of his clients.
NEW DVD RELEASES FOR THE WEEK
'Those Who Wish Me Dead'
'Here Today'
'Luca'
'Seance'
'Till Death'