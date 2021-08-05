New Movies

'THE SUICIDE SQUAD' (Rated R for strong violence and gore, language throughout, some sexual references, drug use and brief graphic nudity)

Supervillains Harley Quinn, Bloodsport, Peacemaker and a collection of nutty cons at Belle Reve prison join the super-secret, super-shady Task Force X as they are dropped off at the remote, enemy-infused island of Corto Maltese.

'6:45' (Rated R for strong violence and gore, sexual content, nudity and language throughout)

What if one of the best days of your life suddenly turned into your very worst nightmare? And what if you were forced to relive that same day again and again?

'VIVO' (Rated PG for some thematic elements and mild action)

Vivo, Sony Pictures Animation's first-ever musical adventure featuring all-new original songs from Lin-Manuel Miranda, will take audiences on an epic adventure to gorgeous and vibrant locations never before seen in animation.

'ANNETTE' (Rated R for sexual content including nudity and for language)