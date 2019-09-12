'The Goldfinch' (Rated R for drug use and language.)
-- A boy in New York is taken in by a wealthy Upper East Side family after his mother is killed in a bombing at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.
'Hustlers' (Rated R for pervasive sexual material, drug content, language and nudity.)
-- Inspired by the viral New York Magazine article, Hustlers follows a crew of savvy former strip club employees who band together to turn the tables on their Wall Street clients.
'The Sound of Silence' (No rating available.)
-- A successful "house tuner" in New York City, who calibrates the sound in people's homes in order to adjust their moods, meets a client with a problem he can't solve.
'Freaks' (Rated R for violence and some language.)
-- A bold girl discovers a bizarre, threatening, and mysterious new world beyond her front door after she escapes her father's protective and paranoid control.
New DVD releases this week:
'Aladdin'
'John Wick: Parabellum'
'The Dead Don't Die'
'Echo in the Canyon'
'Armstrong'
'Being Frank'