'The Goldfinch' (Rated R for drug use and language.)

-- A boy in New York is taken in by a wealthy Upper East Side family after his mother is killed in a bombing at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

'Hustlers' (Rated R for pervasive sexual material, drug content, language and nudity.)

-- Inspired by the viral New York Magazine article, Hustlers follows a crew of savvy former strip club employees who band together to turn the tables on their Wall Street clients.

'The Sound of Silence' (No rating available.)

-- A successful "house tuner" in New York City, who calibrates the sound in people's homes in order to adjust their moods, meets a client with a problem he can't solve.

'Freaks' (Rated R for violence and some language.)

-- A bold girl discovers a bizarre, threatening, and mysterious new world beyond her front door after she escapes her father's protective and paranoid control.

New DVD releases this week:

'Aladdin'

'John Wick: Parabellum'

'The Dead Don't Die'

'Echo in the Canyon'

'Armstrong'

'Being Frank'

