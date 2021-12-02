New movies

'THE POWER OF THE DOG' (Rated R for brief sexual content/Full nudity)

Charismatic rancher Phil Burbank inspires fear and awe in those around him. When his brother brings home a new wife and her son, Phil torments them until he finds himself exposed to the possibility of love.

'DIARY OF A WIMPY KID' (Rated PG for rude material and some thematic elements)

Greg Heffley is an ambitious kid with an active imagination and big plans to be rich and famous. The problem is that he has to survive middle school first.

'DUNE' (Rated PG-13 for sequences for strong violence, some disturbing images and suggestive material)

Feature adaptation of Frank Herbert's science fiction novel, about the son of a noble family entrusted with the protection of the most valuable asset and most vital element in the galaxy.

'ENCOUNTER' (Rated R for language and some violence)

Two brothers embark on a journey with their father, who is trying to protect them from an alien threat.

'DEADLOCK' (Rated R for violence and language throughout as well as for some drug usage)

A gang of mercenaries holds a nuclear power plant hostage.

NEW DVD RELEASES FOR THE WEEK

'Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings'

'Malignant'

'Saint Maud'

'My Life is Murder, Series 2'

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.