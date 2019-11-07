New Movies

'Doctor Sleep' (Rated R for disturbing and violent content, some bloody images, language, nudity and drug use.)

-- Years following the events of "The Shining," a now-adult Dan Torrance meets a young girl with similar powers as his and tries to protect her from a cult known as The True Knot who prey on children with powers to remain immortal.

'Last Christmas' (Rated PG-13 for language and sexual content.)

-- Kate is a young woman subscribed to bad decisions. Her last date with disaster? That of having accepted to work as Santa's elf for a department store. However, she meets Tom there. Her life takes a new turn. For Kate, it seems too good to be true.

'Midway' (Rated PG-13 for sequences of war violence and related images, language and smoking.)

-- The story of the Battle of Midway, told by the leaders and the sailors who fought it.

'Honey Boy' (Rated R for pervasive language, some sexual material and drug use.)

-- A young actor's stormy childhood and early adult years as he struggles to reconcile with his father and deal with his mental health.

'Playing With Fire' (Rated PG for rude humor, some suggestive material and mild peril.)