'Aquaman' (Rated PG-13 for sequences of sci-fi violence and action, and for some language.)
-- Arthur Curry learns that he is the heir to the underwater kingdom of Atlantis, and must step forward to lead his people and be a hero to the world.
'Bumblebee' (Rated PG-13 for sequences of sci-fi action violence.)
-- On the run in the year of 1987, Bumblebee finds refuge in a junkyard in a small Californian beach town. Charlie, on the cusp of turning 18 and trying to find her place in the world, discovers Bumblebee, battle-scarred and broken.
'Mary Poppins Returns' (Rated PG for some mild thematic elements and brief action.)
-- Decades after her original visit, the magical nanny returns to help the Banks siblings and Michael's children through a difficult time in their lives.
'Welcome to Marwen' (Rated PG-13 for sequences of fantasy violence, some disturbing images, brief suggestive content, thematic material and language.)
-- A victim of a brutal attack finds a unique and beautiful therapeutic outlet to help him through his recovery process.
New DVD releases this week:
'Venom'
'The House with a Clock in its Walls'
'A Simple Favor'
'The Predator'
'Fahrenheit 11/9'
'Life Itself'