Try 1 month for 99¢

'Aquaman' (Rated PG-13 for sequences of sci-fi violence and action, and for some language.)

-- Arthur Curry learns that he is the heir to the underwater kingdom of Atlantis, and must step forward to lead his people and be a hero to the world.

'Bumblebee' (Rated PG-13 for sequences of sci-fi action violence.)

-- On the run in the year of 1987, Bumblebee finds refuge in a junkyard in a small Californian beach town. Charlie, on the cusp of turning 18 and trying to find her place in the world, discovers Bumblebee, battle-scarred and broken.

'Mary Poppins Returns' (Rated PG for some mild thematic elements and brief action.)

-- Decades after her original visit, the magical nanny returns to help the Banks siblings and Michael's children through a difficult time in their lives.

'Welcome to Marwen' (Rated PG-13 for sequences of fantasy violence, some disturbing images, brief suggestive content, thematic material and language.)

-- A victim of a brutal attack finds a unique and beautiful therapeutic outlet to help him through his recovery process.

New DVD releases this week:

'Venom'

'The House with a Clock in its Walls'

'A Simple Favor'

'The Predator'

'Fahrenheit 11/9'

'Life Itself'

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments