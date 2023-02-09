'MAGIC MIKE'S LAST DANCE' (Rated R for sexual material and language)

Mike takes to the stage again, following a business deal that went bust, leaving him broke and taking bartender gigs in Florida. Mike heads to London with a wealthy socialite who lures him with an offer he can't refuse.

'SOMEBODY I USED TO KNOW' (Rated R for sexual content, graphic nudity, language throughout and brief drug use)

On a trip to her hometown, workaholic Ally reminisces with her ex Sean and starts to question everything about the person she's become. Things only get more confusing when she meets Cassidy, who reminds her of the person she used to be.

'YOUR PLACE OR MINE' (Rated PG-13 for suggestive material and brief strong language)

Two long-distance best friends change each other's lives when she decides to pursue a lifelong dream and he volunteers to keep an eye on her teenage son.

'DISQUIET' (Rated R for violence, language and some nudity)

After a near-fatal car accident, Sam wakes to discover he is trapped in an abandoned hospital by mysterious and sinister forces that have no intention of letting him leave.

'SHARPER' (Rated R for language throughout and some sexual references)

A con artist takes on Manhattan's billionaires.

‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'

'Spoiler Alert'

'Joe Pickett: Season One'

'Legion of Super-Heroes'

'Rogue Agent'