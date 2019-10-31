'Terminator: Dark Fate' (Rated R for violence throughout, language and brief nudity.)
-- Sarah Connor and a hybrid cyborg human must protect a young girl from a newly modified liquid Terminator from the future.
'The Irishman' (Rated R for pervasive language and strong violence.)
-- A mob hitman recalls his possible involvement with the slaying of Jimmy Hoffa.
'Harriet' (PG-13)
-- The extraordinary tale of Harriet Tubman's escape from slavery and transformation into one of America's greatest heroes, whose courage, ingenuity, and tenacity freed hundreds of slaves and changed the course of history.
'Motherless Brooklyn' (Rated R for language throughout including some sexual references, brief drug use, and violence.)
-- Set against the backdrop of 1950s New York, Motherless Brooklyn follows Lionel Essrog, a lonely private detective afflicted with Tourette's Syndrome, as he ventures to solve the murder of his mentor and only friend, Frank Minna.
'Arctic Dogs' (Rated PG for some mild action and rude humor.)
-- Swifty the Arctic Fox (Jeremy Renner) works in the mailroom of the Arctic Blast Delivery Service, but he has much bigger dreams. He yearns to become a Top Dog, the Arctic's star husky.