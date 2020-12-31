New Movies

'SYLVIE'S LOVE' (Rated PG-13 for some sexual content, and smoking)

A woman working at her father's record store in Harlem in the late 1950s meets an aspiring saxophone player.

'ONE NIGHT IN MIAMI' (Rated R for adult language and violence)

A fictional account of one incredible night where icons Muhammad Ali, Malcolm X, Sam Cooke, and Jim Brown gathered discussing their roles in the civil rights movement and cultural upheaval of the '60s.

'WE CAN BE HEROES' (Rated PG for mild action/violence)

When alien invaders kidnap Earth's superheroes, their children must team up and learn to work together if they want to save their parents and the world.

NEW DVD RELEASES FOR THE WEEK

'The Grudge'

'1917'

'Underwater'

'Like a Boss'

'Just Mercy'

