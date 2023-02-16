'ANT-MAN AND THE WASP: QUANTUMANIA' (Rated PG-13 for violence/action and language)

Scott Lang and Hope Van Dyne, along with Hank Pym and Janet Van Dyne, explore the Quantum Realm, where they interact with strange creatures and embark on an adventure that goes beyond the limits of what they thought was possible.

'EMILY' (Rated R for sexuality/nudity and drug use)

Emily imagines the transformative, exhilarating, and uplifting journey to womanhood of a rebel and a misfit, one of the world's most famous, enigmatic, and provocative writers who died too soon at the age of 30.

'MAYBE I DO' (Rated PG-13 for sexually suggestive material and brief strong language)

Michelle and Allen are in a relationship. They decide to invite their parents to finally meet about marriage. Turns out, the parents already know one another well, which leads to some differing opinions about marriage.

'OF AN AGE' (Rated R for language throughout, sexual content and some drug use)

Set in the summer of 1999 as an 17-year-old Serbian born, Australian amateur ballroom dancer experiences an unexpected and intense 24-hour romance with a friend's older brother.

'MARLOWE' (Rated R for language, violent content, some sexual material and brief drum usage)

In late 1930's Bay City, a brooding, down on his luck detective is hired to find the ex-lover of a glamorous heiress.

NEW DVD RELEASES FOR THE WEEK

‘Strange World'

'The Fabelmans'

'House Party'

'American Gigolo, Season One'

'Christmas with the Campbells'