'Wonder Park' (Rated PG for some mild thematic elements and action.)
-- Wonder Park tells the story of a magnificent amusement park where the imagination of a wildly creative girl named June comes alive.
'Five Feet Apart' (Rated PG-13 for thematic elements, language and suggestive material.)
-- A pair of teenagers with life-threatening illnesses meet in a hospital and fall in love.
'The Mustang' (Rated R for language, some violence and drug content.)
-- MUSTANG tells the story of Roman Coleman, a violent convict, who is given the chance to participate in a rehabilitation therapy program involving the training of wild mustangs.
'The Aftermath' (Rated R for sexual content/nudity, and violence including some disturbing images.)
-- Post World War II, a British colonel and his wife are assigned to live in Hamburg during the post-war reconstruction, but tensions arise with the German who previously owned the house.
'Captive State' (Rated PG-13 for sci-fi violence and action, some sexual content, brief language and drug material.)
-- Set in a Chicago neighborhood nearly a decade after an occupation by an extra-terrestrial force, Captive State explores the lives on both sides of the conflict - the collaborators and dissidents.
'The Hummingbird Project' (Rated R for language throughout.)
-- A pair of high-frequency traders go up against their old boss in an effort to make millions in a fiber-optic cable deal.
'Finding Steve McQueen' (Rated R for language throughout, including some sexual references.)
-- In 1972, a gang of close-knit thieves from Youngstown, Ohio attempt to steal $30 million in illegal contributions and blackmail money from President Richard Nixon's secret fund.