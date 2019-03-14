Try 3 months for $3

'Wonder Park' (Rated PG for some mild thematic elements and action.)

-- Wonder Park tells the story of a magnificent amusement park where the imagination of a wildly creative girl named June comes alive.

'Five Feet Apart' (Rated PG-13 for thematic elements, language and suggestive material.)

-- A pair of teenagers with life-threatening illnesses meet in a hospital and fall in love.

'The Mustang' (Rated R for language, some violence and drug content.)

-- MUSTANG tells the story of Roman Coleman, a violent convict, who is given the chance to participate in a rehabilitation therapy program involving the training of wild mustangs.

'The Aftermath' (Rated R for sexual content/nudity, and violence including some disturbing images.)

-- Post World War II, a British colonel and his wife are assigned to live in Hamburg during the post-war reconstruction, but tensions arise with the German who previously owned the house.

'Captive State' (Rated PG-13 for sci-fi violence and action, some sexual content, brief language and drug material.)

-- Set in a Chicago neighborhood nearly a decade after an occupation by an extra-terrestrial force, Captive State explores the lives on both sides of the conflict - the collaborators and dissidents.

'The Hummingbird Project' (Rated R for language throughout.)

-- A pair of high-frequency traders go up against their old boss in an effort to make millions in a fiber-optic cable deal.

'Finding Steve McQueen' (Rated R for language throughout, including some sexual references.)

-- In 1972, a gang of close-knit thieves from Youngstown, Ohio attempt to steal $30 million in illegal contributions and blackmail money from President Richard Nixon's secret fund.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments