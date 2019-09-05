'It Chapter Two' (Rated R for disturbing violent content and bloody images throughout, pervasive language, and some crude sexual material.)
-- Twenty-seven years after their first encounter with the terrifying Pennywise, the Losers Club have grown up and moved away, until a devastating phone call brings them back.
'Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice' (Rated PG-13 for brief strong language and drug material.)
-- With one of the most memorably stunning voices that has ever hit the airwaves, Linda Ronstadt burst onto the 1960s folk rock music scene in her early twenties.
'Night Hunter' (Rated R for disturbing and violent content, language throughout, and some sexual references.)
-- A weathered Lieutenant, his police force, and a local vigilante are all caught up in a dangerous scheme involving a recently arrested, troubled man who's linked to years of female abductions and murders.
New DVD releases this week:
'Men In Black: International'
'Ma'
'Booksmart'
'I Got the Hook-Up 2'
'Mary Magdalene'