'HYPNOTIC' (Rated R for violence)

A detective investigates a mystery involving his missing daughter and a secret government program.

'BOOK CLUB: THE NEXT CHAPTER' (Rated PG-13 for some strong language and suggestive material)

Follows the new journey of four best friends as they take their book club to Italy for the fun girls trip they never had.

'THE MOTHER' (Rated R for violence, strong language and brief drug use)

While fleeing from dangerous assailants, an assassin comes out of hiding to protect her daughter she left earlier in life.

'BLACKBERRY' (Rated R for language throughout)

The story of the meteoric rise and catastrophic demise of the world's first smartphone.

'CRATER' (Rated PG-13 for thematic material, action/peril and language throughout)

After the death of his father, a boy growing up on a lunar mining colony takes a trip to explore a legendary crater, along with his four best friends, prior to being permanently relocated to another planet.

NEW DVD RELEASES FOR THE WEEK

‘Knock at the Cabin'

'Children of the Corn'

'Unwelcome'

'Yellowstone, Season Five Part One'