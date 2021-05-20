 Skip to main content
New Movies

'ARMY OF THE DEAD' (Rated R for strong bloody violence, gore and language throughout, some sexual content and brief nudity/graphic nudity)

Following a zombie outbreak in Las Vegas, a group of mercenaries take the ultimate gamble, venturing into the quarantine zone to pull off the greatest heist ever attempted.

'DREAM HORSE' (Rated PG for language and thematic elements)

Dream Alliance is an unlikely race horse bred by small-town Welsh bartender Jan Vokes. With no experience, Jan convinces her neighbors to chip in their meager earnings to help raise Dream in the hopes he can compete with the racing elites.

'THE DRY' (Rated R for violence, and language throughout)

Aaron Falk returns to his drought-stricken hometown to attend a tragic funeral. But his return opens a decades-old wound - the unsolved death of a teenage girl.

'SEANCE' (Rated R for bloody horror violence, language and some drug use)

Camille, a young woman who arrives at the Fairfield Academy following one of the student's untimely and violent death.

NEW DVD RELEASES FOR THE WEEK

'Tom and Jerry'

'Boogie'

'Hunted'

'Godzilla vs. Kong'

