New Movies

'WRATH OF MAN' (Rated R for strong violence throughout, pervasive language, and some sexual references)

The plot follows H, a cold and mysterious character working at a cash truck company responsible for moving hundreds of millions of dollars around Los Angeles each week.

'HERE TODAY' (Rated PG-13 for strong language, and sexual references)

When veteran comedy writer Charlie Burnz meets New York street singer Emma Payge, they form an unlikely yet hilarious and touching friendship that kicks the generation gap aside and redefines the meaning of love and trust.

'MONSTER' (Rated R for language throughout, some violence and bloody images)

Based on the award winning novel by Walter Dean Myers, the film tells the story of Steve Harmon, a 17-year-old honors student and aspiring filmmaker who gets caught up in a robbery where a murder happens.

'LOCKED IN' (Rated R for violence, and language throughout)

A single mother must protect her daughter and herself during a heist gone wrong at a high-tech storage facility.