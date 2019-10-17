'Maleficent: Mistress of Evil' (Rated PG for intense sequences of fantasy action/violence and brief scary images.)
-- Maleficent and her goddaughter Aurora begin to question the complex family ties that bind them as they are pulled in different directions by impending nuptials, unexpected allies, and dark new forces at play.
'Zombieland: Double Tap' (Rated R for bloody violence, language throughout, some drug and sexual content.)
-- Columbus, Tallahasse, Wichita, and Little Rock move to the American heartland as they face off against evolved zombies, fellow survivors, and the growing pains of the snarky makeshift family.
'Jojo Rabbit' (Rated PG-13 for mature thematic content, some disturbing images, violence, and language.)
-- A young boy in Hitler's army finds out his mother is hiding a Jewish girl in their home.
'The Lighthouse' (Rated R for sexual content, nudity, violence, disturbing images, and some language.)
-- The hypnotic and hallucinatory tale of two lighthouse keepers on a remote and mysterious New England island in the 1890s.
'Jay & Silent Bob Reboot' (Rated R for pervasive strong crude sexual content, language throughout, drug use and some nudity.)
-- Jay and Silent Bob return to Hollywood to stop a reboot of 'Bluntman and Chronic' movie from getting made.
New DVD releases this week:
'Crawl'
'Stuber'
'The Art of Self Defense'
'Three From Hell'
'Already Gone'
'Can You Keep a Secret?'
'Night Hunter'