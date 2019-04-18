'The Curse of La Llorna' (Rated R for violence and terror.)
-- Ignoring the eerie warning of a troubled mother suspected of child endangerment, a social worker and her own small kids are soon drawn into a frightening supernatural realm.
'Penguins' (Rated G.)
-- The story of Steve, an Adélie penguin, on a quest to find a life partner and start a family. When Steve meets with Wuzzo the emperor penguin they become friends. But nothing comes easy in the icy Antarctic.
'Breakthrough' (Rated PG for thematic content including peril.)
-- When her 14-year-old son drowns in a lake, a faithful mother prays for him to come back from the brink of death and be healed.
'Under the Silver Lake' (Rated R for strong sexual content, graphic nudity, violence, language throughout and some drug use.)
-- Sam, intelligent but without purpose, finds a mysterious woman swimming in his apartment's pool one night. The next morning, she disappears. Sam sets off across LA to find her, and along the way he uncovers a conspiracy far more bizarre.
New DVD releases this week:
'Glass'
'Dragon Ball Super: Broly'
'The Kid Who Would Be King'
'Replicas'
'Batman: Hush'
'Escape at Dannemora'
'Justice League vs. Fatal Five'