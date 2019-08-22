'Angel Has Fallen' (Rated R for violence and language throughout.)
-- Secret Service Agent Mike Banning is framed for the attempted assassination of the President and must evade his own agency and the FBI as he tries to uncover the real threat.
'Overcomer' (Rated PG for some thematic elements.)
-- This movie will unpack a pivotal issue in the life of students and adults alike.
'Ready or Not' (Rated R for violence, bloody images, language throughout, and some drug use.)
-- A bride's wedding night takes a sinister turn when her eccentric new in-laws force her to take part in a terrifying game.
'Brittany Runs a Marathon' (Rated R for language throughout, sexuality and some drug material.)
-- A woman living in New York takes control of her life- one block at a time.
'Freaks' (Rated R for violence and some language.)
-- A bold girl discovers a bizarre, threatening, and mysterious new world beyond her front door after she escapes her father's protective and paranoid control.
New DVD releases this week:
'The Hustle'
'A Dog's Journey'
'Brighburn'
'The Sun is Also a Star'
'The Biggest Little Farm'
'The Tomorrow Man'