Try 3 months for $3

'Ralph Breaks the Internet' (Rated PG for some action and rude humor.)

-- Six years after the events of "Wreck-It Ralph", Ralph and Vanellope, now friends, discover a wi-fi router in their arcade, leading them into a new adventure.

'Creed 2' (Rated PG-13 for sports action violence, language, and a scene of sensuality.)

-- Under the tutelage of Rocky Balboa, light heavyweight contender Adonis Creed faces off against Viktor Drago, the son of Ivan Drago.

'Robin Hood' (Rated PG-13 for extended sequences of violence and action, and some suggestive references.)

-- A war-hardened Crusader and his Moorish commander mount an audacious revolt against the corrupt English crown in a thrilling action-adventure packed with gritty battlefield exploits, mind-blowing fight choreography, and a timeless romance.

'The Favourite' (Rated R for strong sexual content, nudity and language.)

-- In early 18th century England, a frail Queen Anne (Colman) occupies the throne and her close friend Lady Sarah (Weisz) governs the country in her stead. When a new servant Abigail (Stone) arrives, her charm endears her to Sarah.

New DVD releases this week:

'Crazy Rich Asians'

'Dog Days'

'Kin'

'Blindspotting'

'Little Italy'

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Weekender writer

Load comments