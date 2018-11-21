'Ralph Breaks the Internet' (Rated PG for some action and rude humor.)
-- Six years after the events of "Wreck-It Ralph", Ralph and Vanellope, now friends, discover a wi-fi router in their arcade, leading them into a new adventure.
'Creed 2' (Rated PG-13 for sports action violence, language, and a scene of sensuality.)
-- Under the tutelage of Rocky Balboa, light heavyweight contender Adonis Creed faces off against Viktor Drago, the son of Ivan Drago.
'Robin Hood' (Rated PG-13 for extended sequences of violence and action, and some suggestive references.)
-- A war-hardened Crusader and his Moorish commander mount an audacious revolt against the corrupt English crown in a thrilling action-adventure packed with gritty battlefield exploits, mind-blowing fight choreography, and a timeless romance.
'The Favourite' (Rated R for strong sexual content, nudity and language.)
-- In early 18th century England, a frail Queen Anne (Colman) occupies the throne and her close friend Lady Sarah (Weisz) governs the country in her stead. When a new servant Abigail (Stone) arrives, her charm endears her to Sarah.
New DVD releases this week:
'Crazy Rich Asians'
'Dog Days'
'Kin'
'Blindspotting'
'Little Italy'