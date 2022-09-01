 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
New movies

'HONK FOR JESUS. SAVE YOUR SOUL' (Rated R for language and some sexual content)

In the aftermath of a huge scandal, Trinitie Childs, the first lady of a prominent Southern Baptist Mega Church, attempts to help her pastor-husband, Lee-Curtis Childs, rebuild their congregation.

'GIGI AND NATE' (Rated PG-13 for some thematic material and language)

A young man's life is turned upside down after he is left a quadriplegic. Moving forward seems near impossible until he meets his unlikely service animal, Gigi - a curious and intelligent capuchin monkey.

'WIRE ROOM'  (Rated R for strong violence and pervasive language)

While on wire room duty, a federal agent listens in as the target is attacked in his home by a hit squad. Without burning the wire, he must protect the investigation and the target's life from the confines of a room 50 miles away.

'THE HARBINGER' (Rated PG-13 for strong language and suspense)

Hoping to escape their past, Daniel and Theresa Snyder move their troubled young daughter Rosalie to a quaint Midwestern town, but they are followed by the evil they tried to leave behind. 

NEW DVD RELEASES FOR THE WEEK

'The Phantom of the Open'

'1883: A Yellowstone Origin Story'

'American Carnage' 

'Blue Bloods: The Twelfth Season'

