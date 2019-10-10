'Gemini Man' (Rated PG-13 for violence and action throughout, and brief strong language.)

-- An over-the-hill hitman faces off against a younger clone of himself.

'The Addams Family' (Rated PG for macabre and suggestive humor, and some action.)

-- An animated version of Charles Addams' series of cartoons about a peculiar, ghoulish family.

'JEXI' (Rated R for strong/crude sexual content and language throughout, some drug use and graphic nudity.)

-- A comedy about what can happen when you love your phone more than anything else in your life.

'Little Monsters' (Rated R for bloody zombie violence, crude sexual content, language throughout and brief drug use.)

-- A washed-up musician teams up with a teacher and a kids show personality to protect young children from a sudden outbreak of zombies.

'The Dead Center' (No rating available.)

-- A hospital psychiatrist's own sanity is pushed to the edge when a frightened amnesiac patient insists that he has died and brought something terrible back from the other side.

New DVD releases this week:

'Toy Story 4'

'Annabelle Comes Home'

'Midsommar'

'Red Joan'

'American Woman'

'Deadwood: The Movie'

'Gwen'

'Light of My Life'

'The Wedding Guest'

