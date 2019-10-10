'Gemini Man' (Rated PG-13 for violence and action throughout, and brief strong language.)
-- An over-the-hill hitman faces off against a younger clone of himself.
'The Addams Family' (Rated PG for macabre and suggestive humor, and some action.)
-- An animated version of Charles Addams' series of cartoons about a peculiar, ghoulish family.
'JEXI' (Rated R for strong/crude sexual content and language throughout, some drug use and graphic nudity.)
-- A comedy about what can happen when you love your phone more than anything else in your life.
'Little Monsters' (Rated R for bloody zombie violence, crude sexual content, language throughout and brief drug use.)
-- A washed-up musician teams up with a teacher and a kids show personality to protect young children from a sudden outbreak of zombies.
'The Dead Center' (No rating available.)
-- A hospital psychiatrist's own sanity is pushed to the edge when a frightened amnesiac patient insists that he has died and brought something terrible back from the other side.
New DVD releases this week:
'Toy Story 4'
'Annabelle Comes Home'
'Midsommar'
'Red Joan'
'American Woman'
'Deadwood: The Movie'
'Gwen'
'Light of My Life'
'The Wedding Guest'