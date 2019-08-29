'Don't Let Go' (Rated R for violence, bloody images, and language.)
-- After a man's family dies in what appears to be a murder, he gets a phone call from one of the dead, his niece. He's not sure if she's a ghost or if he's going mad, but as it turns out, he's not.
'Before You Know It' (Not rated.)
-- A pair of sisters find out that the mother they thought was dead is alive and starring on a soap opera.
'Bennett's War' (Rated PG-13 for some language and brief violence.)
-- After surviving an IED explosion in combat overseas, a young soldier with the Army Motorcycle Unit is medically discharged with a broken back and leg. Against all odds he trains to make an impossible comeback as a motocross racer in order to support his family.
'Killerman' (Rated R for violence, pervasive language, drug material and some sexuality.)
-- Moe Diamond is a New York City money launderer who wakes up with no memory and millions of dollars in stolen cash and drugs. He must soon scour the streets in search of answers while trying to dodge a crew of violent and crooked cops.
New DVD releases this week:
'The Secret Life of Pets 2'
'Godzilla: King of the Monsters'
'Rocketman'
'The Last Black Man in San Francisco'