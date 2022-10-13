New movies

'HALLOWEEN ENDS' (Rated R for bloody horror violence and gore, language throughout and some sexual references)

The saga of Michael Myers and Laurie Strode comes to a spine-chilling climax in this final installment of the franchise.

'EMILY' (Rated R for some sexuality/nudity and drug use)

Emily imagines the transformative, exhilarating, and uplifting journey to womanhood of a rebel and a misfit, one of the world's most famous, enigmatic, and provocative writers who died too soon at the age of 30.

'ACCIDENT MAN: HITMAN'S HOLIDAY' (Rated R for strong bloody violence, pervasive language and brief drug use)

The Accident Man, is back and this time he must beat the top assassins in the world, to protect the ungrateful son of a mafia boss, save the life of his only friend and rekindle his relationship with his maniacal father figure.

'PROJECT LEGION' (Rated R for some language, sexuality and violence)

A young man trapped in his apartment with a swarm of demons outside his door must find a way to survive the night and escape from apartment 213.

'ALL QUIET ON THE WESTERN FRONT' (Rated R for some bloody war violence and grisly images)

A young German soldier's terrifying experiences and distress on the western front during World War I.

NEW DVD RELEASES FOR THE WEEK

'Beast'

'Barbarians'

'Blood and Treasure, Season Two'

'The Harbinger'

'Wire Room'