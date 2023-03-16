‘SHAZAM! FURY OF THE GODS’ (Rated PG-13 for sequences of action, violence and language)

The film continues the story of teenage Billy Batson who, upon reciting the magic word “SHAZAM!” is transformed into his adult Super Hero alter ego, Shazam.

‘INSIDE’ (Rated R for language, some sexual content and nude images)

Nemo, a high-end art thief, is trapped in a New York penthouse after his heist doesn’t go as planned. Locked inside with nothing but priceless works of art, he must use all his cunning and invention to survive.

‘A SNOWY DAY IN OAKLAND’ (Rated PG-13 for some suggestive material, language and brief violence)

A magical urban tale about a beautiful psychologist from San Francisco who decides to end a stalled romance with her longtime, high-profile, psychiatrist, boyfriend/business partner.

‘BOSTON STRANGLER’ (Rated R for some violent content and language)

Loretta McLaughlin was the reporter who first connected the murders and broke the story of the Boston Strangler. She and Jean Cole challenged the sexism of the early 1960s to report on the city’s most notorious serial killer.

‘SUPERCELL’ (Rated PG-13 for language, some peril and smoking)

A teenage boy runs away to follow his fathers footsteps, legendary storm chaser Bill Brody.

NEW DVD RELEASES FOR THE WEEK

‘A Man Called Otto’

‘Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero’

‘The Whale’

‘Alice, Darling’

‘The Good Fight: The Final Season’