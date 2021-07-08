New Movies

'THE BABY BOSS: FAMILY BUSINESS' (Rated PG for rude humor, mild language and some action)

The Templeton brothers have become adults and drifted away from each other, but a new boss baby with a cutting-edge approach is about to bring them together again - and inspire a new family business.

'THE TOMORROW WAR' (Rated PG-13 for intense sequences of sci-fi violence, language and some suggestive references)

A family man is drafted to fight in a future war where the fate of humanity relies on his ability to confront the past.

'BLACK WIDOW' (Rated PG-13 for intense sequences for violence/action, some language and thematic material)

A film about Natasha Romanoff in her quests between the films Civil War and Infinity War.

'FEAR STREET PART 1: 1994' (Rated R for strong bloody violence, drug content, language and some sexual content)

A circle of teenage friends accidentally encounter the ancient evil responsible for a series of brutal murders that have plagued their town for over 300 years. Welcome to Shadyside.

NEW DVD RELEASES FOR THE WEEK