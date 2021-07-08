 Skip to main content
New Movies
New Movies

'THE BABY BOSS: FAMILY BUSINESS' (Rated PG for rude humor, mild language and some action)

The Templeton brothers have become adults and drifted away from each other, but a new boss baby with a cutting-edge approach is about to bring them together again - and inspire a new family business.

'THE TOMORROW WAR' (Rated PG-13 for intense sequences of sci-fi violence, language and some suggestive references) 

A family man is drafted to fight in a future war where the fate of humanity relies on his ability to confront the past.

'BLACK WIDOW' (Rated PG-13 for intense sequences for violence/action, some language and thematic material)

A film about Natasha Romanoff in her quests between the films Civil War and Infinity War.

'FEAR STREET PART 1: 1994' (Rated R for strong bloody violence, drug content, language and some sexual content)

A circle of teenage friends accidentally encounter the ancient evil responsible for a series of brutal murders that have plagued their town for over 300 years. Welcome to Shadyside.

NEW DVD RELEASES FOR THE WEEK

'Those Who Wish Me Dead'

'A Quiet Place Part 2' 

'Here Today'

'The God Committee'

