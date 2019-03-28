'Dumbo' (Rated PG for peril/action, some thematic elements, and brief mild language.)
-- A young elephant, whose oversized ears enable him to fly, helps save a struggling circus, but when the circus plans a new venture, Dumbo and his friends discover dark secrets beneath its shiny veneer.
'The Beach Bum' (Rated R for pervasive drug and alcohol use, language throughout, nudity and some strong sexual content.)
-- A rebellious stoner named Moondog lives life by his own rules.
'Unplanned' (Rated R for some disturbing/bloody images.)
-- As one of the youngest Planned Parenthood clinic directors in the nation, Abby Johnson was involved in upwards of 22,000 abortions and counseled countless women on their reproductive choices. Her passion surrounding a woman's right to choose led her to become a spokesperson for Planned Parenthood, fighting to enact legislation for the cause she so deeply believed in. Until the day she saw something that changed everything.
New DVD releases this week:
'Aquaman'
'Second Act'
'If Beale Street Could Talk'
'Stan & Ollie'