The Secret Life of Pets 2 (Rated PG for some action and rude humor.)
-- Continuing the story of Max and his pet friends, following their secret lives after their owners leave them for work or school each day.
Dark Phoenix (Rated PG-13 for intense sequences of sci-fi violence and action including some gunplay, disturbing images, and brief strong language.)
-- Jean Grey begins to develop incredible powers that corrupt and turn her into a Dark Phoenix. Now the X-Men will have to decide if the life of a team member is worth more than all the people living in the world.
Late Night (Rated R for language throughout and some sexual references.)
-- A late-night talk show host suspects that she may soon be losing her long-running show.
The Last Black Man in San Francisco (Rated R for language, brief nudity and drug use.)
-- A young man searches for home in the changing city that seems to have left him behind.
New DVD releases this week:
'A Madea Family Funeral'
'Gloria Bell'
'The Kid'
'The Man Who Killed Don Quixote'
'Batman Vs. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles'
'JT LeRoy'