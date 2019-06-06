{{featured_button_text}}

The Secret Life of Pets 2 (Rated PG for some action and rude humor.)

-- Continuing the story of Max and his pet friends, following their secret lives after their owners leave them for work or school each day.

Dark Phoenix (Rated PG-13 for intense sequences of sci-fi violence and action including some gunplay, disturbing images, and brief strong language.)

-- Jean Grey begins to develop incredible powers that corrupt and turn her into a Dark Phoenix. Now the X-Men will have to decide if the life of a team member is worth more than all the people living in the world.

Late Night (Rated R for language throughout and some sexual references.)

-- A late-night talk show host suspects that she may soon be losing her long-running show.

The Last Black Man in San Francisco (Rated R for language, brief nudity and drug use.)

-- A young man searches for home in the changing city that seems to have left him behind.

New DVD releases this week:

'A Madea Family Funeral'

'Gloria Bell'

'The Kid'

'The Man Who Killed Don Quixote'

'Batman Vs. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles'

'JT LeRoy'

