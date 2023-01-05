New movies

‘M3GAN’ (Rated PG-13 for violent content and terror, some strong language and a suggestive reference)

A robotics engineer at a toy company builds a life-like doll that begins to take on a life of its own.

‘WOMEN TALKING’ (Rated PG-13 for mature thematic content including sexual assault, bloody images and some strong language)

Do nothing. Stay and fight. Or leave. In 2010, the women of an isolated religious community grapple with reconciling a brutal reality with their faith.

‘THE OLD WAY’ (Rated R for violence)

An old gunslinger and his daughter must face the consequences of his past, when the son of a man he murdered years ago arrives to take his revenge.

‘THE SUBTLE ART OF NOT GIVING A #@%!’ (Rated R for language throughout and brief violent images)

The film will explore society’s obsessions with the pursuit of happiness and will be presented by Mark Manson alongside Disappointment Panda, a character from the book whose superpower is to tell people the harsh truth.