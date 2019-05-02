{{featured_button_text}}

'Long Shot' (Rated R for strong sexual content, language throughout and some drug use.)

-- When Fred Flarsky reunites with his first crush, one of the most influential women in the world, Charlotte Field, he charms her. As she prepares to make a run for the Presidency, Charlotte hires Fred as her speechwriter and sparks fly.

'UglyDolls' (Rated PG for thematic elements and brief action.)

-- An animated adventure in which the free-spirited UglyDolls confront what it means to be different, struggle with a desire to be loved, and ultimately discover who you truly are is what matters most.

'The Intruder' (Rated PG-13 for violence, terror, some sexuality, language and thematic elements.)

-- A young married couple buy a beautiful house on several acres of land only to find out that the man they bought it from refuses to let go of the property.

'El Chicano' (Rated R for strong violence and language throughout.)

-- A pair of twin brothers from East L.A. choose to live their lives differently and end up on opposite sides of the law.

New DVD releases this week:

'Miss Bala'

'Serenity'

'Arctic'

'Dragged Across Concrete'

'Level 16'

'Mission of Honor'

'The Hole in the Ground'

