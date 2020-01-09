New Movies

'Like a Boss' (Rated R for language, crude sexual material, and drug use.)

-- Two friends with very different ideals start a beauty company together. One is more practical while the other wants to earn her fortune and live a lavish lifestyle.

'Underwater' (Rated PG-13 for sci-fi action and terror, and brief strong language.)

-- A crew of aquatic researchers work to get to safety after an earthquake devastates their subterranean laboratory. But the crew has more than the ocean seabed to fear.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

'The Informer' (No rating available.)

-- An ex-convict working undercover intentionally gets himself incarcerated again in order to infiltrate the mob at a maximum security prison.

New DVD releases this week:

'Joker'

'The Lighthouse'

'A Million Little Pieces'

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0