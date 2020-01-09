New Movies

'Like a Boss' (Rated R for language, crude sexual material, and drug use.)
-- Two friends with very different ideals start a beauty company together. One is more practical while the other wants to earn her fortune and live a lavish lifestyle.
'Underwater' (Rated PG-13 for sci-fi action and terror, and brief strong language.)
-- A crew of aquatic researchers work to get to safety after an earthquake devastates their subterranean laboratory. But the crew has more than the ocean seabed to fear.
'The Informer' (No rating available.)
-- An ex-convict working undercover intentionally gets himself incarcerated again in order to infiltrate the mob at a maximum security prison.
New DVD releases this week:
'Joker'
'The Lighthouse'
'A Million Little Pieces'