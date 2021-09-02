New Movies

'SHANG-CHI AND THE LEGEND OF THE TEN RINGS' (Rated PG-13 for sequences of violence and action, with strong language)

Shang-Chi, the master of unarmed weaponry-based Kung Fu, is forced to confront his past after being drawn into the Ten Rings organization.

'CINDERELLA' (Rated PG for suggestive material and language)

A modern movie musical with a bold take on the classic fairy tale. Our ambitious heroine has big dreams and with the help of her fab Godmother, she perseveres to make them come true.

'THE GATEWAY' (Rated R for strong violence, language, drug use and some nudity)

A social worker assigned to the care of the daughter of a single mother intervenes when the dad returns from prison and lures them into a life of crime.

'ZONE 414' (Rated R for violence, disturbing images, language, drug use and nudity)